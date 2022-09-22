Duleep Trophy Final: South in Control After Restricting West to 250/8 on Day 1

However, much was expected of an incredibly strong West's batting line-up that boasts of Rahane (8), Iyer (37), Sarfaraz Khan (34), Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and current India A captain Priyank Panchal (7).

For South Zone, pacers Basil Thampi (2/42 in 15 overs) and CV Stephen (2/39 in 10 overs) blew away the West top-order within the first half an hour.

And then, in-form left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (3/80 in 32 overs) first choked and then ran through the middle-order before lower-order resistance somewhat brought the West back into the game.

In the morning, Hanuma Vihari won the toss and wanted to make first use of whatever little help the conditions might offer.

The Andhra left-arm seamer Stephen answered his captain's call as Jaiswal was left poking outside the off-stump and caught by keeper Ricky Bhui.