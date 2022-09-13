David Warner Set to Have Discussions With CA to End Lifetime Captaincy Ban

"I have spoken to Nick Hockley, we're going to try and have a catch up," Warner was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"It's very difficult at the moment … but I'm sure in the next couple of weeks we might be able to. But there's no rush for anything."

In the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, former skipper Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner was handed a more severe punishment -- a lifelong leadership ban.

For Warner, it would be a privilege to be entrusted with a leadership role again. "I haven't had any conversations at all. But look, I think at the end of the day, any opportunity to captain would be a privilege," Warner said.

"But, from my end, there's a lot of water to go under the bridge, to have those conversations with Cricket Australia and my main focus is just actually playing cricket."