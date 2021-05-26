Christian Talks About Kohli, Jamieson & Training With Duke Balls

Australia all-rounder Dan Christian, who was at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with Kohli and Jamieson, revealed in 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast that Jamieson told Kohli he won't bowl at him with Dukes ball since he was likely to bowl at him in WTC final between India and New Zealand that begins on June 18.

"In the first week we were there, the three of us were sitting down at nets, and these two are talking about Test cricket. Virat says 'Jamo, have you bowled much with the Dukes ball' and they're talking about that stuff, and Jamo is 'I've got a couple here, I'll have a bit of a bowl leading in before I go over there'," Christian recalled in the podcast.

"And Virat says: 'if you want to bowl at me in the nets I'm more than happy to face you'. And Jamo is like: 'no chance I'm going to bowl at you'. He (Kohli) would get a good look at his release point and everything he does with the Dukes ball," added Christian.

Jamieson admitted that the Dukes present a different challenge from Kookaburras which NZ are used to playing with.