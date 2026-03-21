Cricket Icons Reunite as International Masters League Returns for Season 2

Cricket’s greatest icons are set to return on Indian shores once again as the International Masters League (IML) returns for a highly anticipated Season 2. Following a blockbuster debut, the league will take centre stage from 24 October to 14 November 2026, with matches hosted across Mumbai, Vadodara, and Vizag, delivering another thrilling celebration of nostalgia and world-class T20 action.

Season 1 saw India Masters crowned the inaugural champions, with the league featuring a stellar line-up of cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara. Building on that momentum, Season 2 is set to once again unite the game’s most iconic names, bringing fans closer to the heroes who defined an era.