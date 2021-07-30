Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham Test Positive for COVID: Report

According to reports, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19. The two were among the eight players identified as close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for the virus ahead of the second T20I.

Chahal and Gowtham tested positive on Thursday. The pair had returned negative results on Tuesday when the players had been tested after Krunal Pandya's positive test.

The eight players were isolated from the rest of the team as India and Sri Lanka locked horns from the final two T20Is of the series. Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, and Ishan Kishan were the other six players who were quarantined.