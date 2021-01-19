Biggest Thing In My Life: Pant After Match-Winning Gabba Knock

Pant said the team management, including coach Ravi Shastri and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, had backed him and encouraged him by calling him a match-winner.

"The team management always backs saying that you are a match-winner and you always have to go and win the match for the team. That is the only thing I keep thinking every day. I always think that I want to win matches for India and I am happy that I did it today," added the 23-year-old.

Pant said he was more disciplined, although there were some loose shots too during the course of his Tuesday's knock.

"Yes, this was a fifth day pitch. The ball was turning a bit and I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection and if you win the match everything pays off well. Everything went so well."