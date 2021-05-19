India Bank on Jadeja, Ashwin, Sundar in Hardik’s Absence

India’s all-rounder department in the squad for the World Test Championship grand finale and England Tests is rather lopsided in nature.

Ravindra Jadeja’s comeback into the fold makes it a pack of four genuine spinning all-rounders, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar completing the quartet. However, Hardik Pandya’s omission leaves India with Shardul Thakur as the lone ranger in the segment of seaming all-rounders.



Dropping a match-winner like Hardik for the all-important final must’ve been a tough call for the selection panel, but it doesn’t take a genius to decipher the logic behind it. The debilitating back spasm coupled with a shoulder niggle has kept him from bowling at full-throttle and India couldn’t afford a chink in their armour.

Hardik’s exclusion was more of a calculated risk than a gamble as India can make do without his military-medium service, given the potency of the pace battery.