British Media Say IPL a Factor For Call-Off, Slam Shastri For Book Launch Event

Four members of the touring party have tested positive this week, with physiotherapist Yogesh Parma testing positive on Wednesday night and joining boss Ravi Shastri and two other members of his staff in isolation.

To this, Daily Mail in its report stated, "Why have India refused to play if not a single player has tested positive? India's players are desperate not to miss the resumption of the lucrative Indian Premier League in the UAE from September 19. It seems they took the precaution of cancelling their pre-match training session and isolating in their hotel rooms to this end.

"Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive after attending a busy book launch in a London hotel, along with the entire Indian squad. The ECB were already fuming about a decision which, they believed, jeopardised the Manchester Test, and this morning there were suggestions that members of the touring party were seen out and about in Manchester yesterday - despite promises from the BCCI after the book-launch controversy that they would tighten their protocols ahead of the fifth Test," it added.

