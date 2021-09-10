5th Test: India's Manchester Test vs England Called Off Due to COVID-19

Virat Kohli in training before the Manchester Test.
Manchester Test called off hours before it was supposed to begin.
On Thursday, India's physio tested positive for COVID-19 which led to concerns around the welfare of everyone and the fate of the Test.
Before India travelled to Manchester, Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar had already tested positive in London.
India led 2-1 before the Old Trafford Test.
Before the Old Trafford Test, India had edged ahead and taken an unassailable 2-1 series lead at The Oval. India won both their Tests in London.
However, with the Manchester Test called off, there is still no official word on the final score.
An ECB statement reads, "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.
Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.
We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.
Further information will be shared in due course."
The opening day of the fifth and final Test has been called off. COVID-19 fears in the India camp mean that the Test will not start today at Old Trafford, Manchester, according to Indian Express.
The Indian contingent has returned negative RT-PCR tests on Thursday, and a second round of testing was also done on the same with results expected on Friday.
India were expected to make changes for the Manchester Test with R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami in line to replace Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
Bumrah has so far bowled 151 overs in 4 Tests and Jadeja is nursing an injury. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma were also nursing niggles according to reports.
The BCCI and the ECB are reportedly in meetings to figure out the way forward. According to a Cricinfo report one player has expressed concerns over playing the Test.
A big chunk of the players are set to travel to UAE right after the Test with the IPL's remainder to begin on 19 September.
India’s fifth and final Test against England at Manchester is all set to be postponed after COVID-19 hit the Indian camp on Thursday. According to reports, the Manchester Test will not begin on 10 September. A date for Day 1 of the Test isn't available yet either.
There was uncertainty over the match being played after Indian physio Yogesh Parmar tested COIVD-19 positive on Thursday.
Parmar had been monitoring several players, including Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma – players with various niggles – during and after the fourth Test that ended on Monday.
Published: 10 Sep 2021,12:32 PM IST