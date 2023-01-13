Rashid Khan Threatens To Quit BBL After Australia Pull Out of Afghanistan Series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that it will take up the matter with the International Cricket Council. In response, Rashid Khan expressed his disappointment over CA's decision.

I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March," Rashid said in his statement. "I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back on that journey."

"If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," he further mentioned.