Who Lifts The WTC Trophy if India-NZ Match Ends in a Draw?

Inclement weather has marred the smooth conduct of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.
The opening day saw not a ball being bowled due to incessant rain and then the second day too saw the final session being curtailed due to bad light. There was a delay in the start of the third day but Sunday did see the players spend the most time on the field. However Monday the clouds didn't relent at all, forcing the umpires to abandon play five hours after the scheduled start.
Given the oodles of time lost thus far, the probability of a result is dipping by the minute even though the ICC had made a provision for a sixth day of play, a ‘Reserve Day’, for situations just like this.
After India were bowled out for 217 on Day 3, New Zealand’s first innings is underway with the scoreboard reading 101/2 and hence, there are still 28 wickets to be taken in the match.
Unless and until a dramatic collapse takes place, there is a strong possibility of the match ending in a draw.
While a draw may be common in Test cricket, this match being played is also the first-ever World Test Championship final, meaning a victor is needed to lift the trophy – the ICC Test Mace – at the end of the six days.
The ICC had made a decision in 2018 that if the final did end in a draw, and if that is the case in Southampton on Wednesday, India and New Zealand will be crowned the joint champions of the World Test Championship.
Also among the decisions made in 2018 – before the start of the WTC cycle – was the provision for a Reserve Day in the final of the World Test Championship. The sixth day was to be be utilised to make up for any lost time during the course of the final, with 23 June set as the Reserve Day for this match.
The buffer had been put in place to ensure five full days of play, and it is to be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the standard procedure of compensating for lost time each day.
In the scenario of time being lost during the match, which is precisely the case right now, the ICC Match Referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the Reserve Day may be used. The final decision on whether the Reserve Day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.
Published: 21 Jun 2021,07:43 PM IST