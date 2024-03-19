BCCI to Introduce Smart Replay System in IPL 2024: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce the Smart Replay System in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 to increase the accuracy and speed of decision-making, said a report on Tuesday.

The Smart Replay System will allow the TV umpire to refer to more visuals than he previously had access to, including split-screen images, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

In the Smart Replay System, the TV umpire will receive inputs directly from two Hawk-Eye operators who will be sitting in the same room as the umpire and provide him with images captured by eight of Hawk-Eye's high-speed cameras across the ground.