ICC To Make Stop Clock Rule Permanent in ODIs and T20Is: Report

ICC to implement stop-clock in T20s and ODIs in international cricket permanently.
Representational Image
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to implement the stop clock rule permanently, following a successful trial period, making it a standard feature in international cricket, says a report.
According to Cricbuzz, the rule which was initially introduced on an experimental basis in December 2023, has now been approved for implementation in all white-ball cricket, including Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), starting with the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.
During the trial period, the ICC and its cricket committee evaluated the effectiveness of the rule and found merit in its permanent adoption. The decision to make the rule universal for all ICC white-ball games underscores the commitment to maintaining the pace and excitement of limited-overs cricket.
The approval of the stop clock rule came during the ongoing series of meetings of the ICC in Dubai, setting the stage for its implementation in future tournaments. However, discussions regarding the Champions Trophy were notably absent from the agenda. With Pakistan designated as the host nation, speculation surrounds India's potential refusal to tour the country, reminiscent of last year's Asia Cup format alteration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)