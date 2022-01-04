BCCI Postpones Ranji Trophy and Other Domestic Tournaments Due to COVID-19

The BCCI said that it took the decision keeping in mind the safety of the players, support staff, match officials, and other participants involved.



"BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials, and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly," the Indian cricket board said in a statement.



"BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials, and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season," it added.



Earlier, the BCCI had also postponed the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, which was scheduled to begin in January 2022, due to the same reason.