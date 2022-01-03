BCCI Begins Clearing Match Fees for COVID-Affected 2020-21 Domestic Season

Taking note of their concern, the BCCI had formed a Mohammad Azharuddin-led seven-member committee to find a suitable compensation mechanism for domestic cricketers. And, now the compensation payments are in line with the formula worked out by the group.



Players from those associations, who have duly sent in the filled in invoices have begun to be compensated 50 per cent of their regular earnings, an Espncricinfo report stated.



While the process has begun, a number of players are yet to receive payments because of procedural delays with regards to invoices raised. The delays are understood to be due to issues at the state association's end.



A player who featured in eight games in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, for example, received INR 11.20 lakh (USD 15,000 approx.), the match fee per day for the four-day tournament being INR 35,000 (USD 470 approx.). For 2020-21, under the compensation structures drawn up, the same player will receive INR 5.10 lakh (USD 6,800 approx.).



Players who didn't make the XI for certain games in 2019-20 will be compensated for 2020-21 on a pro-rata basis. For example, if a player was part of a team's XI for four games and on the bench for four games in the 2019-20 season, for 2020-21, he will be compensated with 50 per cent of the match fees for four games and 50 per cent of the corresponding fees for players outside the starting XI for the remainder of the games.



The clearing of payments comes ahead of the start of the new Ranji Trophy season from January 13 to March 17 across seven venues. However, there is some confusion among certain players over further tweaks to the scheduling owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, accelerated by the Omicron variant.