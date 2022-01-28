BCCI Explore Ways to Restart Domestic Cricket Season

"There were initial discussions and the overriding sentiments are for us to restart the season. Nothing concrete has been decided yet, but yes, the board will see if the Ranji season can be revived," a source, who was part of the meeting, confirmed the development to Cricbuzz.



Suggestions were made by the state affiliates that the season can be scheduled in such a way that it can be organised on either side of the IPL, which needs a free window in April and May.



Earlier, the BCCI had a contingency plan to hold the Ranji league phase before the IPL and knockouts after it. With the BCCI planning to start the IPL from March 27 and run it till May-end, the Ranji league matches could start in February and run till mid-March. The knockouts could be in June-July.



The tangible decline in the Covid-19 cases in different parts of the country is giving hope to players as well to restart the domestic season.



According to the BCCI, mid-way into the season, 748 matches have been completed with Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, U19 Challenger Trophy, U-19 Women's Challenger, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy, Women's senior One-Day Trophy, Women's Senior One-Day Challenger Trophy and Men's U-25 State A trophy seen through.



Notably, the Indian board in the beginning of January 2022 had also started to disburse the match fees it owed to hundreds of domestic cricketers -- male and female -- for the numerous tournaments that had to be shelved due to COVID-19 in the 2020/21 season.



The Ranji Trophy was cancelled for the first time in its 85-year history in 2020-21 for the senior men and many players struggled financially. In the women's category, the T20 tournament was shelved due to the pandemic.