BCCI Contracts: Pujara, Rahane, Hardik Demoted After Underwhelming Performances

Both Rahane and Pujara had produced underwhelming performances in the last season and were eventually dropped from the India's Test squad. As a result, they have been downgraded from Grade A to Grade B in the latest central contracts list.



Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Virat Kohli and pace-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are the three players in A+ category, as per sources.



On the other hand, injured Hardik Pandya, who has not played for India since the 2021 T20 World Cup, has been dropped from A category to C category. Similarly, opener Shikhar Dhawan, who presently is considered for ODIs only by the team management, has been demoted from A category to C as well.



Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha, who was recently involved in an off-field controversy after being dropped from India's Test side for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, has been demoted from B category to C category.



Pacer Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav have been excluded from the list. Earlier, they were in the C category.