Chennai Super Kings Hit by Injury to Deepak Chahar Ahead of 2022 IPL: Report

In what is a big blow to the Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar is set to miss a major chunk of IPL 2022. Chahar had been re-signed by CSK in the 2022 IPL Auction for 14 crore.

According a Cricinfo report, Chahar will miss the major part of IPL 2022, and may miss the whole tournament too, as he has suffered a quadricep tear in the third T20I against West Indies. The injury is likely to take several days to heal. Chahar pulled up in his second over in the game and walked off unable to complete the over at the Eden Gardens.

The IPL this season with two new teams will be played from 26 March to 29 May.