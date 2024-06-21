BCCI Confirm India’s Home Fixtures for 2024-25 Season

India will welcome Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in their upcoming home season.
(Photo: PTI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India for 2024-25. The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19 September, while Kanpur will host the second from 27 September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.
This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match starting on 16 October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Tests respectively.
Bangladesh tour of India:
1st Test: 19-23 Sep, 2024, Chennai
2nd Test: 27 Sep-1 Oct, Kanpur
1st T20I: 6 Oct, Dharamsala
2nd T20I: 9 Oct, Delhi
3rd T20I: 12 Oct, Hyderabad
New Zealand tour of India:
1st Test: 16-20 Oct, Bengaluru
2nd Test: 24-28 Oct, Pune
3rd Test: 1-5 Nov, Mumbai
England tour of India:
1st T20I: 22 Jan, 2025, Chennai
2nd T20I: 25 Jan, Kolkata
3rd T20I: 28 Jan, Rajkot
4th T20I: 31 Jan, Pune
5th T20I: 2 Feb, Mumbai
1st ODI: 6 Feb, Nagpur
2nd ODI: 9 Feb, Cuttack
3rd ODI: 12 Feb, Ahmedabad
