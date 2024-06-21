Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BCCI Confirm India’s Home Fixtures for 2024-25 Season

BCCI Confirm India’s Home Fixtures for 2024-25 Season

India's home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh.
IANS
Cricket
Published:

India will welcome Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in their upcoming home season.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India will welcome Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in their upcoming home season.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India for 2024-25. The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19 September, while Kanpur will host the second from 27 September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match starting on 16 October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Tests respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.
Also ReadT20 World Cup: Fans Applaud Bumrah's Spectacular Performance Against Afghanistan
Also ReadT20 World Cup: Cummins Takes Hat-Trick as Australia Beat Bangladesh by 28 Runs
Also ReadT20 World Cup: Rohit, Suryakumar, Rashid – Who Said What After India Beat Afg?

India's Home Season Calendar: 

  • Bangladesh tour of India:

1st Test: 19-23 Sep, 2024, Chennai

2nd Test: 27 Sep-1 Oct, Kanpur

1st T20I: 6 Oct, Dharamsala

2nd T20I: 9 Oct, Delhi

3rd T20I: 12 Oct, Hyderabad

  • New Zealand tour of India:

1st Test: 16-20 Oct, Bengaluru

2nd Test: 24-28 Oct, Pune

3rd Test: 1-5 Nov, Mumbai

  • England tour of India:

1st T20I: 22 Jan, 2025, Chennai

2nd T20I: 25 Jan, Kolkata

3rd T20I: 28 Jan, Rajkot

4th T20I: 31 Jan, Pune

5th T20I: 2 Feb, Mumbai

1st ODI: 6 Feb, Nagpur

2nd ODI: 9 Feb, Cuttack

3rd ODI: 12 Feb, Ahmedabad

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT