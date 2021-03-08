We Need to Re-Create Rhythm Lost During Break: Harmanpreet Kaur

Lack of match practice led to the Indian women's team losing their "rhythm" in the past one year in which they played no cricket, said vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday.

India lost to South Africa by eight wickets in the first ODI on Sunday.

"We didn't get any international cricket for a year. Apart from three IPL games we didn't get much time to work as a unit. As a team you need to spend time and get ready for any series," said Harmanpreet at the post-match press conference.