Usman Khawaja Forced To Remove Black Dove Sticker From His Bat Against NZ

Australian opener Usman Khawaja rekindled the controversy surrounding the black dove sticker as he was forced to remove the black dove sticker from his bat on Day 3 of the first Test match against New Zealand, at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Unfortunately, during Australia's second innings on Saturday morning, Khawaja fractured his bat. The thirty-six-year-old had to remove the decal of the dove clutching an olive branch before he could continue his batting while Matt Renshaw hurried onto the field with an extra bat.