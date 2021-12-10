Attempt Was Made to Ensure I Don't Get Coach's Job in 2017: Ravi Shastri

"During my second stint, I came after a huge controversy. And it was literally egg on the faces of those who wanted me away. They opted for someone and nine months later, they came back to the very guy they threw out. And I'm not pointing any fingers at people (BCCI) in general. Specific people. I must say an attempt was made to ensure I don't get the job. But such is life,” he added.

Shastri then elaborated on how much that decision by the BCCI had hurt him. "Yes, more than anything, it hurt because of the manner in which it was done. For all that I had contributed, just on one word from the BCCI, there were better ways to let me know: 'Oh look we don't want you, we don't like you. We want somebody else' — if that was the case. Anyway, I went back to do what I do best — which is television.

“Around nine months passed, and I didn't even have a clue that there was anything wrong inside the team. I mean, what could've been wrong? I was told there was a real problem and I said — how can there be a problem in nine months? The team that I had left was in such a good space. How the hell in nine months could something go that drastically wrong?,” the 59-year-old questioned.

Shastri had initially been roped in till the 2019 ODI World Cup where India lost against New Zealand in the semi-final. Soon after the contract was extended with the ace cricketer and former commentator staying on till the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, where India were knocked out in the first round after starting off with two defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand.