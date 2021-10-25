Attack on Mohammed Shami is Shocking, We Stand by Him: Virender Sehwag

Mohammed Shami was abused on social media following India's defeat against Pakistan.
Image: PTI
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday expressed his support in favour of Mohammed Shami.
The fast bowler has been subjected to abuse on social media after the Indian team lost against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday.
The match finished in the 18th over bowled by Shami as Pakistan chased down a target of 152 runs with relative ease at the Dubai International Stadium.
Following the game, irate and unruly fans left distasteful comments on Shami’s social media handles.
On Monday afternoon, Sehwag tweeted, “The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”
Earlier on Monday, Sehwag also tweeted his displeasure about crackers being burst after the India-Pakistan game.
Sehwag though also congratulated the Pakistan team for their win against India soon after the game on Sunday.
While India wait a week to play New Zealand next Pakistan take on the Kiwis on Tuesday.
The Indian cricket team also took the knee ahead of the match, a gesture against racism. However, there has been no official comment from the team as of Monday afternoon about the abuse directed at Shami.