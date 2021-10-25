Attack on Mohammed Shami is Shocking, We Stand by Him: Virender Sehwag

Following the game, irate and unruly fans left distasteful comments on Shami’s social media handles.

On Monday afternoon, Sehwag tweeted, “The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”

Earlier on Monday, Sehwag also tweeted his displeasure about crackers being burst after the India-Pakistan game.

Sehwag though also congratulated the Pakistan team for their win against India soon after the game on Sunday.