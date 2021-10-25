Ex Cricketers' Reactions to Crackers Post India-Pak Match Has Fans Displeased

A comprehensive display by the Pakistan team helped them register a 10-wicket win against India in the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

The loss is not only India’s first at a World Cup to Pakistan, but is also their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in T20 internationals.

And while the cricketers from both sides exchanged pleasantries and shared a few light moments after the game, fans of the Indian cricket team were left displeased.