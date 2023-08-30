Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Name Weakened Squad With Key Players Out Injured

Co-host Sri Lanka have been forced to name a weakened squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from 30 August to 17 September, with four key players missing out due to injuries.

Leg-spinner all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, and the pace trio of Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are four key Sri Lankan players who will miss the upcoming continental tournament due to injury.