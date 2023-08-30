Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Name Weakened Squad With Key Players Out Injured

Asia Cup 2023: With key players injured, Sri Lanka have been forced to name a weakened squad.
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
Co-host Sri Lanka have been forced to name a weakened squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place from 30 August to 17 September, with four key players missing out due to injuries.
Leg-spinner all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, and the pace trio of Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are four key Sri Lankan players who will miss the upcoming continental tournament due to injury.
Hasaranga is recovering from a strain in his thigh that he copped during the Lanka Premier League, where he was the top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker. Chameera has a pectoral injury, Madushanka hurt himself during a practice match last week and Kumara has a side strain.
Seamers Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan have been named in the squad in the absence of the injured Chameera, Madushanka, and Kumara.
Elsewhere in the squad, Matheesha Pathirana and Kasun Rajitha are the other fast bowlers in the squad. Dunith Wellalage is a spinning all-rounder, who will join Hemantha and Maheesh Theekshana in the spin bowling group. Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama is also included in the squad.
Sri Lanka's opening game in the Asia Cup is against Bangladesh on 31 August in Pallekele.
Sri Lanka squad for the Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)