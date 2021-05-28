Ashwin Can Better Muralitharan’s Feat of Most Test Wickets: Hogg

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can go past Muttiah Muralitharan's record for most Test wickets, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg remarked. Ashwin, 34, who has 409 wickets under his belt from 78 matches, is 391 wickets shy of the former Sri Lankan legend who has a whopping 800 Test scalps to his credit.

"Ashwin is 34 now. I think he will probably play till 42 in Tests. I think his batting might drop off but he'll be more lethal with the ball with the time passing by. I can see him pushing 600+ Test wickets at least. He might even break Muttiah Muralitharan's record [of 800 Test wickets] as well," Hogg told Times Now.

"The reason why I think he's so good because he is adaptable and his hunger of continuing to grow up as a cricketer. He also played county cricket to get used to England conditions and that's how he has become so successful especially in recent years," the veteran chinaman added.