Ranatunga's Takes a Dig at SL Side as Dravid's Begins Stint With Seniors

Ranatunga hit out at his country's board for lacking pride and accepting a second-string Indian side. He asked his country's board to play second-string players. The top Indian Test players are in England for the Test series against the host.



"The Indian squad that came to Sri Lanka is not their best; it is a second-level team. Didn't our sports minister or cricket administrators know this?" Ranatunga told Sri Lankan media.



"Sri Lanka [cricket] may have gone down, but as a cricketing nation we have an identity, we have dignity, we should not be sending our best to play an Indian B team."



Only Shikhar Dhawan, Krunal and Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are established members of the Indian limited-overs side and can automatically walk into the playing XI of either the ODI or the T20I sides or both. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav too was a regular member of the side until recently but he is out of favour. Suryakumar Yadav (3 T20Is) and Ishan Kishan (2 T20Is) made their T20I debut only recently.



Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Chakravarthy, and Chetan Sakariya have not played any international yet.



Others like Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini have played only a few games and aren't regulars.