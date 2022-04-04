All The Records Broken and Created in the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup

Australia's 71-run win over the Heather Knight-led England in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at the Hagley Oval on Sunday was a statistician's delight, as several records tumbled during the course of play -- not least the number of titles won by the Southern Stars, who now have a record seven 50-over World Cups in their cupboard.

Australia's success at the Hagley Oval came after their six previous titles -- in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013 --, which is the most by any team after four-time champions England and New Zealand, who won it in 2000.

While it is Australia's seventh silverware, it is fifth time after 2005, 1997, 1982 and 1978 when they have lifted the trophy staying undefeated throughout the tournament. Australia's record in ODIs too is unrivalled with the team having won 38 out of 39 matches since the start of 2018, their solitary defeat coming against India in Mackay, Queensland last year.