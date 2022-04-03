Australia Win the ICC Women's World Cup For a Record Seventh Time

After Alyssa Healy's 170 propelled Australia to a gigantic 356/5 in 50 overs, England fought hard, thanks to Sciver. But she ran out of partners as England were all out for 285 in 43.4 overs.

Pacer Megan Schutt delivered the first breakthrough by uprooting the leg-stump of Danni Wyatt with a beautiful inswinger. Four overs later, Schutt trapped Tammy Beaumont lbw on the knee roll with an inswinger.

Captain Heather Knight and her deputy Nat Sciver unfurled flicks and pulls to stabilise England's innings.

Leg-spinner Alana King almost dismissed Sciver via lbw. But replays showed the ball missing leg-stump. Two balls later, King got rid of Knight with a plumb lbw dismissal.

Sciver then stitched a 43-run stand with Amy Jones, which ended with the latter holing out to a back-tracking mid-off off Jess Jonassen. After reaching her fifty in 53 balls, Sciver got going with Sophia Dunkley through a flurry of boundaries.

But King came back to clean bowl Dunkley around her legs followed by getting Katherine Brunt stumped from behind by keeper Healy.