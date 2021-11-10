A Dream is Fulfilled, Says Avesh Khan After Getting India Call-Up

Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan earned a national call-up for the T20 series against New Zealand and his dream to play for the country has been fulfilled he says.

Avesh, who had done well in the IPL and got 24 wickets, received the call-up on Tuesday evening when the BCCI announced the team.

“Every cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now,” Avesh, who has 100 first-class wickets, from 27 matches, told PTI Bhasha