4th ODI: Punam & Harmanpreet Take India Women to 266/4 vs SA

Mithali then stood strong with Punam and the pair pegged back the visitors with a century stand. Mithali's 45 came off 71 balls in which she hit four fours. In the process, she also became the first female cricketer to cross 7,000 runs in ODIs.

Tumi Sekhukhune gave South Africa the breakthrough in the 38th over in the form of Mithali, who was dropped in the previous over.

However, Harmanpreet came with the intention of taking the attack to the opposition and accelerated India's run rate. She smashed seven fours and one six and took her 12th ODI half century before falling to Sekhukhune.

Brief scores: India 266/4 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 104 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Mithali Raj 45; Tumi Sekhukhune 2/63) vs South Africa