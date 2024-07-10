3rd T20I: Gill’s Fifty, Sundar’s Three-fer Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs

advertisement
Team India registered a 23-run triumph against Zimbabwe in the third T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, 10 July.
After giving a target of 183 runs, the men in blue restricted the hosts to 159/6 at the end of 20 overs.
For the visitors, Dion Myers (65* off 49) and Mandade (37 off 26) were the top scorers.
Earlier, captain Shubman Gill top-scored with a 49-ball 66, while Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a quick 28-ball 49 as the duo carried India to 182/4 in the third T20I. On a two-paced pitch, India made four changes to their side, with T20 World Cup winners Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson returning to the team.
Electing to bat first, Jaiswal had India off to a flying start as Jaiswal was swivelling, dabbing, and heaving Brian Bennet for six and two fours in a 15-run opening over. Gill got off the mark with a great flick off the wrists going for four against Richard Ngarava, before pulling and driving him for a six and four respectively, as the second over yielded 14 runs.
Runs continued to flow for India, especially with Zimbabwe’s fielding being pedestrian, as Jaiswal pulled Tendai Chatara for a four and six respectively, before Gill punched and got an outside edge off Blessing Muzarabani for two fours in the fourth over.
Raza struck again when Abhishek Sharma heaved, but holed out to deep mid-wicket in the eleventh over. Gill stepped down the pitch twice to hit boundaries, before getting an outside edge on the cut off Chatara for four to get his fifty in 36 balls.
Gaikwad dispatched full tosses from Ngarava for boundaries, before holing out to deep cover in the final over. It took a last-ball boundary from Sanju Samson to take India past the 180-mark, as he remained unbeaten on 12.
