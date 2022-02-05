India vs England U-19 World Cup Final: Raghuvanshi Falls for 0; Target: 190

Batting first, England’s top order were under pressure from the get go as India’s bowlers were on the money. Ravi Kumar drew first blood in the second over of the game, knocking over Jacob Bethell for 2, before sending back the captain Tom Prest for a duck in his next over.

At the other end George Thomas resisted for a brief bit, adding 27 to the cause before Raj Bawa had him caught by Yash Dhull.

Bawa did not stop there and ran through the middle-order quickly, dismissing William Luxton (4), George Bell (0) and Rehan Ahmed (10) in an extraordinary spell of bowling. By the end of the 17th over England were 61/6 and staring down the barrel. India were yet to turn to their most successful bowler Vicky Ostwal.

Meanwhile, James Rew had to play a solid hand at the other end, and he dug in, trying to push England’s batting as far as possible. With Alex Horton (10), Rew put on a 30-run stand as England inched closer to 100. Horton was dismissed trying to clear the ropes of Kaushal Tambe and was caught by Dhull at mid-wicket. Ostwal, India’s top wicket-taker was keeping things tight at the other end, but hadn’t got a wicket yet.

With James Sales for company, Rew started to build further. He completed a fighting half-century in the 30th over of the innings as England started to steady the ship. The duo batted patiently and were careful to not give India a chance as they continued to counter-attack.

Rew, who was approaching a century with 10 overs still to go, had started to go through the gears as India’s bowlers looked worried. However, he could not get to what would have been a well deserved century as he dismissed for 95.

Rew looked to smash Ravi Kumar over square leg but in the deep Kaushal Tambe's juggling act brought an end to his innings in the 44th over. Rew and Sales had put on 93 runs together.

A few deliveries after, Ravi Kumar had Thomas Aspinwall for 0, picking his fourth wicket in the innings. Off the next over, Bawa completed his five-fer when he dismissed Joshua Boyden, cleaning up England for 189.