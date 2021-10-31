India vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: India to Bat First; Ishan & Shardul Included

Live updates from India vs New Zealand 2021 T20 World Cup match.
Image: BCCI
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
India have had to bring in Ishan Kishan for Suryakumar Yadav, and he will open the batting. Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Kane Williamson won the toss for New Zealand and asked India to bat first in Dubai. India, who batted first against Pakistan too, would have preferred to bowl first said Virat Kohli.
It's match 2 for both sides and they started with a loss to Pakistan.
There were doubts initially on Hardik Pandya's fitness, but reports from the stadium suggest he was among the bowlers who marked his run up before the toss. Shardul Thakur is reported to be marking his run up as well.
That makes life very different for Virat Kohli as captain!
After a week's break, the Indian team will be back on the field for their second Group 2 game at the 2021 T20 World Cup tonight. With Pakistan winning all three of their matches so far, they are set to enter the semis leaving only one spot from the group which makes tonight's match against New Zealand a virtual knockout.
India were defeated by Pakistan in their opening match last Sunday. They were rocked by Shaheen Shah Afridi's opening spell, followed by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan spearheading a clinical chase. In that one-week break, Pakistan have registered wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan to become the overwhelming favourite to top Group 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)