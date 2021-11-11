2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Rizwan, Malik Doubtful for Australia Clash

A final call on their participation will be taken following a medical check up on Thursday morning.



Both Rizwan and Malik are a crucial part of Pakistan batting-unit. Especially attacking opener Rizwan is in the form of his life and has scored 214 runs in five games in the ongoing World Cup.



Malik, on the other hand, has shown his class at different stages during this tournament and made crucial runs in the middle-order. He smashed 50 off just 18 balls against Scotland, joint fastest in this World Cup with KL Rahul.



Pakistan will hope that both their key batters are available for the marquee fixture. And if they become unavailable, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali might replace Malik and Rizwan in the playing XI.