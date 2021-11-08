India Already Out of T20 WC, Namibia Game Will be Kohli's T20 Captaincy Send-Off

Already out of the semi-final race, outgoing captain Virat Kohli will aim to win and finish India's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note as they face Namibia in their final Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

New Zealand's victory over Afghanistan earlier in the day ended India's faint hopes of making the semi-finals with India's league-stage exit being their poorest performance in an ICC event since 2012. Monday's Namibia match will also be Virat Kohli's last as the Indian T20I captain. In fact, even coach Ravi Shastri's tenure will end with the Group 2 match on Monday.

This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts.