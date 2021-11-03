2021 T20 World Cup: Bring Mitch Marsh Back, Says Gilchrist After England Loss

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has said that it is important for Australia to "find more runs" at the top of their batting order, adding that leaving out Mitch Marsh from the side that was soundly thrashed by England in the ICC T20 World Cup 'Super 12' game was not in the interest of the team.



Calling for the reinstatement of Marsh at No.3 ahead of their clash against Bangladesh on this Thursday, the Australian great said that the batter had "found his way there" after some "really exciting results against the West Indies and Bangladesh this year."



Australia were hammered by Eoin Morgan's England by eight wickets, with wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler playing a swashbuckling unbeaten 32-ball 71-run innings to finish the contest in 11.4 overs.