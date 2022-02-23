1st T20I: India Aim to Continue Winning Streak Against Sri Lanka

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel sizzled against the West Indies, so as young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Venkatesh Iyer will be looking to continue his fine work of finishing matches at number six and giving some overs of part-time pace.



In terms of the batting, there have been different players who have stepped up to the challenge of bailing the team out of tough situations. But there's a soft underbelly of the Indian batting which Sri Lanka will be looking to exploit: batting against the spinners. Against the West Indies, off-spin all-rounder Roston Chase was able to take out the Indian batters and stem the run-flow.



But the main point of concern is that Sri Lanka are without Wanindu Hasaranga as the leg-spin all-rounder hasn't recovered yet from Covid-19 infection caught when the visitors' were in Australia for a five-match T20I series. Mystery off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana is also a doubtful starter due to a hamstring niggle.



In the absence of Hasaranga and Theekshana, Sri Lanka might employ left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and leg-spinner Jefferey Vandersay to make the most out of the spin problem of the Indian batters. The pace department looks good with Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne.



What the Indian bowlers will be trying to exploit to the fullest will be the top-order struggles of Sri Lanka. Against Australia, Sri Lanka lost 4-1 and one of the big reasons for the losses was down to the top-order failing to fire. The top-order unable to go big in the start of the innings meant that Sri Lanka were unable to chase down or post a big total.