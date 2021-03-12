1st T20I: Rohit Rested, Bhuvneshwar & Pant Return; India Bat 1st 

England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I against India in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Indian captain Virat Kohli said he would have probably bowled first as well.

India have rested Rohit Sharma for the first couple of games and Shikhar Dhawan will open with KL Rahul. India have also brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is returning after an injury layoff. Rishabh Pant, in good form recently in Tests, has also been brought back into the side.

The hosts remember are without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for this series.

Hardik Pandya has also confirmed that he will be back to bowling again.

“It's been almost one and half months since I have been preparing in this format - it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series,” Hardik said.