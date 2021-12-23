1983 World Cup: Top 10 Stats From India's Victorious Campaign in England

Kapil Dev was India captain in the 1983 World Cup.
Image: Namita Chauhan/The Quint
1983’s World Cup win will always be a special chapter in the history of Indian cricket, if not the most special of the lot. The team led by Kapil Dev sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity as they pulled off a historic campaign in England by winning their first ever ODI World Cup title and that too as they defeated the mighty West Indies.
Not a lot was expected from the Indian team but plenty happened and a whole lot of history was created through the campaign in the summer of 83 in the United Kingdom. Not only the final but even the matches before that saw Indian players producing some stunning performances en route to the celebrations in the Lord’s dressing room and the balcony.
Here’s looking back at some of the standout records that were created by the Indian team at the 1983 World Cup.
The Indian bowlers bagged the most number of wickets in the group stages among all teams, claiming 58 scalps, with hosts England four behind on 54.
Yashpal Sharma’s match-winning knock of 89 in the first game of the World Cup against defending champions West Indies was his highest ODI score ever.
Among the bowlers, who delivered at least 15 overs, India’s Kirti Azad had the best economy rate in the World Cup. He bowled with an economy rate of 2.47 runs per over, a shade better than the legendary Malcom Marshall’s 2.50.
India’s pacers were in fine form against the Australians in the 1983 World Cup, producing some memorable spells in both the games. Kapil Dev’s 5/43 (Trent Bridge) is still the best figures by an Indian bowler against Australia in ODI World Cup, with Madan Lal's 4/20 and Roger Binny’s 4/29 (both at Chelmsford) rounding up the top 3 performances against the Aussies.
Kapil Dev’s iconic 175 not out against Zimbabwe is still the highest score ever by an Indian captain in an ODI World Cup.
Kapil Dev’s 5/43 against Australia at Trent Bridge was also the first time ever an Indian cricketer had finished with a five-wicket haul, and was also the first by a captain in the history of ODI WCs. Only twice ever has a captain taken a five-wicket haul after that in an ODI WC and it was Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi in 2011 on both occasions.
Kapil’s catch to dismiss the great Sir Viv Richards in the World Cup final is etched in everyone’s memory. He was also the most successful outfielder in the tournament, claiming seven catches.
Kapil Dev’s 175 not out was possible because Syed Kirmani dropped anchor at the other end with him and produced a stunning partnership for the 9th wicket when the chips were down for India. They stitched together 126 runs unbeaten, which is still the highest for the 9th wicket stand and the only century stand at that stage as well in an ODI World Cup.
Kapil is also the only captain in the history of the ODI World Cup to have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in the same edition of the tournament.
In the semi-final of the World Cup against England, Sandeep Patil played a major role during the chase, smashing the fastest half-century in the tournament. He scored a 32-ball half century and finished unbeaten on 51.
(Stats Inputs from Arun Gopalakrishnan)