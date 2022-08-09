Commonwealth Games 2022 Concludes in Birmingham: Closing Ceremony Highlights

From over 4,500 athletes participating from 72 countries over the past 11 days, the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games – Birmingham came to an end on Monday, 8 August. The closing ceremony was organised at 12:30 am IST on Tuesday, 9 August.

India ended its energetic campaign at the Games with 61 medals, which is five less than last edition's tally of 66, given that shooting was not a part of the roster at Birmingham. Out of the 61, India managed to grab 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals.