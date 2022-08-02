CWG 2022: Sprinter Dutee Chand Fails to Qualify for 100m Final in Birmingham

A file photo of Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, who failed to progress into the women's 100m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the women’s 100m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old clocked 11:55s in her heat to finish fourth behind Michelle-Lee-Aye (11:14s) of Trinidad and Tobago, Tynia Gaither (11:19s) of Bahamas and Joy Chinenye Udo Gabriel (11:43s) of Nigeria, who bagged the first three spots respectively.
The top-three in each heat earn direct qualification to the final while the next three fastest from the overall list bag qualification to advance into the semi-finals.
However, there was no luck for Dutee, who ranked 27th in the overall list as she was far from impressive to even secure a place amongst the next-three fastest sprinters.
Alisha Rees (11.36s) of Scotland, Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira, who set a personal best of 11.48s, and Hannah Brier (11.48s) of Wales were the other three sprinters to have secured a spot for themselves the 100m semi-finals.
The women’s 100m semi-finals and the final will commence at 11pm IST on Wednesday.