Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022: Sprinter Dutee Chand Fails to Qualify for 100m Final in Birmingham

CWG 2022: Sprinter Dutee Chand Fails to Qualify for 100m Final in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: The 26-year-old clocked 11:55s in her heats to finish fourth and was ranked 27th overall.
Siddharth Suresh
Sports
Published:

A file photo of Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, who failed to progress into the women's 100m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A file photo of Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, who failed to&nbsp;progress into the women's 100m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.&nbsp;</p></div>

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the women’s 100m final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old clocked 11:55s in her heat to finish fourth behind Michelle-Lee-Aye (11:14s) of Trinidad and Tobago, Tynia Gaither (11:19s) of Bahamas and Joy Chinenye Udo Gabriel (11:43s) of Nigeria, who bagged the first three spots respectively.

Michelle-Lee-Aye, Tynia and Joy, thus, earned direct qualification while Dutee, who finished fourth had to wait for the rest of the results from other heats to know her fate.
Also ReadAthletes Tejaswin Shankar and MV Jilna Included in India’s CWG Squad

The top-three in each heat earn direct qualification to the final while the next three fastest from the overall list bag qualification to advance into the semi-finals.

However, there was no luck for Dutee, who ranked 27th in the overall list as she was far from impressive to even secure a place amongst the next-three fastest sprinters.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read2022 CWG-Bound Indian Athletes to Stay at Five Different ‘Villages'

Alisha Rees (11.36s) of Scotland, Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira, who set a personal best of 11.48s, and Hannah Brier (11.48s) of Wales were the other three sprinters to have secured a spot for themselves the 100m semi-finals.

The women’s 100m semi-finals and the final will commence at 11pm IST on Wednesday.

Also ReadCWG 2022: Weightlifter Punam Yadav Misses CWG Medal With Rough Outing

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT