Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners at Birmingham CWG

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 had an awesome opening ceremony that was held on 29 July at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. The grand opening ceremony of CWG 2022 can be listed as one of the most breathtaking events in recent memory. But here, we would help you have a look at the Medal Tally and the list of winners here.

CWG 2022 Medals Tally: In the ongoing Commonwealth games, Australia turned bagged 32 medals, including 13 gold, 8 Silver, and 11 Bronze. Read the article till the end to know the country-wise Medal Tally in CWG Birmingham.

The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham was filled with a huge crowd including local celebrities which made the opening ceremony even more fascinating.