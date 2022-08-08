CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal-Sreeja Akula Duo Win Gold in Table Tennis Mixed Doubles

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula bagged a gold medal for India in table tennis after emerging winners in the mixed doubles final against Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Indian duo overcame the Malaysian pair 4-11, 11-9, 5-11, 6-11 in the gold medal match.

Earlier, Sharath Kamal defied age and produced a class act to reach the men's singles final.

The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the last edition in Gold Coast, defeated home country's Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final.