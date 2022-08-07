Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022 Live, Day 10: India Lead 1-0 in Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match

CWG 2022 Live, Day 10: India Lead 1-0 in Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match

All the latest updates from Day 10 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Live updates from Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games where India's women's hockey team is fighting for the bronze and the boxers are in action along with the women's cricket team.

Live updates from Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games where India's women's hockey team is fighting for the bronze and the boxers are in action along with the women's cricket team.

  • Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now underway with the women's hockey bronze medal match between India and New Zealand.

  • Boxers Amit, Nikhat, Neetu and Sagar will be competing in gold medal matches today.

  • The cricket final between India and Australia will start at 9:30pm IST.

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: India Take 1-0 Lead!

India score!

Takes three tries but India have managed to get on the board. Navneet Kaur takes the first shot at goal and eventually it's Salima Tete who gets the ball to the back of the goal post.

New Zealand ask for a review, but the goal holds and India have taken a 1-0 lead at the cusp of half time.

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: 0-0 in Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match

Both India and New Zealand reached the bronze medal match after losing their semi-finals in shootouts and both teams aren't giving an inch as the first quarter has ended at 0-0.

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Underway

Sunday at the Commonwealth Games starts with the bronze medal match in women's hockey and it's India taking on New Zealand in the game.

Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: India's CWG Schedule on Sunday 

It's the penultimate day of action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and expect many medals to be added to the tally today as well with boxers fighting for gold, the women's hockey team in the bronze medal match and the cricket team playing Australia for gold.

Here's India's schedule on this Sunday at the CWG

  • ATHLETICS

    Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm

    Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm

    Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm

    Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

    Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)

    Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

  • BADMINTON

    Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm

    Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm

    Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm

    Women's doubles semifinal: Jolly Treesa/Pulella Gayatri Gopichand - 4 pm

    Men's doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 4:50 pm

  • BOXING

    Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm

    Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm

    Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm

    Men's 92kg Final: Sagar Ahlawat - 1:15 am on Monday

  • CRICKET

    Women's T20 Final: India vs Australia - 9:30pm

  • HOCKEY

    Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm

  • SQUASH

    Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm

  • TABLE TENNIS

    Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm

    Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm

    Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

    Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

    Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday)

Published: 07 Aug 2022,01:03 PM IST
