CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Suffers Crash, Stretched off Arena

Indian cyclist Meenakshi lies in pain after crashing at Lee Valley VeloPark during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals in the women's 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.
Soon after the accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.
The race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt.
England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has gone viral on social media.
This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.
