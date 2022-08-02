Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Suffers Crash, Stretched off Arena

CWG 2022: Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Suffers Crash, Stretched off Arena

Commonwealth Games 2022: The horror incident happened during the women's 10km scratch race.
PTI
Sports
Updated:

Indian cyclist Meenakshi lies in pain after crashing at Lee Valley VeloPark during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian cyclist Meenakshi lies in pain after crashing at Lee Valley VeloPark during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday.</p></div>

Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals in the women's 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught in the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi, and Botha too fell from her bike.

Soon after the accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

The race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt.

England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has gone viral on social media.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.

Published: 01 Aug 2022,12:40 AM IST
