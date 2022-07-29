CWG 2022: Disappointing Day for Indian Cyclists, Fail to Enter Three Finals

The Indian trio took 51.433s to complete their race as New Zealand (47.841s) and Canada (47.956s) finished above the rest to qualify for the gold medal encounter. Wales (48.095s) and Australia (48.355s) settled for the third and fourth spots respectively.

India’s final hope of a last-four entry also diminished as the team of Y Rojit Singh, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Bekham, and Esow Alben crashed out of the qualifiers, finishing second last in the men’s Team Sprint event.

The Indian cyclists recorded 44.702s but finished a lowly sixth out of seven teams. Australia (42.222s) and England (43.296s) once again showed their dominance in cycling to walk away with the first and second place in the qualifying event. New Zealand (43.974s) and Canada (44.071) grabbed the next two places respectively.