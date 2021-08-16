Second Test Day 5: Shami Reaches 50 With Massive 6; Lead Extends Beyond 250

Mohammed Shami cracks one through the off side for a boundary at Lord's.
Image: BCCI
India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put on an incredible half-century partnership for the 9th wicket against England on the morning of Day 5 at Lord’s. The visitors began the day in their least favoured manner as Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Ollie Robinson for 22.
Pant’s overnight batting partner, Ishant Sharma too walked back to the hut soon after, trapped LBW by Robinson for 16.
Bumrah and Shami started off their partnership with plenty of grit and a few streaky boundaries.
However, a few words between Bumrah and the England camp, specifically Mark Wood and Jos Buttler, and a bouncer to the helmet seemingly revved him up as he dropped anchor and Joe Root’s worries started increasing.
The duo continued to pile on the agony as the lights continued to stay on during an overcast session. Shami and Bumrah, both played some fantastic shots with Shami pulling out a couple of sumptuous cover drives and a loft over mid on as the visitors inched closer to a lead of 250.
India had started off Day 5 with a lead of 154 and 6 wickets in the hut. Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were the overnight batters for the visitors.
On Day 5, England pacer Mark Wood did not take the field to start with due to a shoulder injury. He picked 3 second innings wickets to derail the Indian batting. Wood eventually came on to the ground a few overs later.
India lost three of their wickets in quick succession and ended Day Four of the second Test match at Lord's against England at 181-6, with a lead of 154 runs.
The diminishing light forced the floodlights to be switched on. Joe Root had the option of taking the new ball but delayed his decision. When he eventually decided to take the new ball to bring on his pacers, the umpires decided to walk off. A few more overs could have been bowled if England had stuck with their spinners.
Rishabh Pant, 14 not out from 29 balls, and Ishant Sharma, 4 not out from 10 balls, were at the crease at stumps on Day Four.
Before that, it was the resistance of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane that kept England from rolling over the Indians in the second innings. The duo played 206 and 146 deliveries respectively while the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli departed cheaply in the morning session.
Published: 16 Aug 2021,03:55 PM IST