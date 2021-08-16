Second Test Day 5: Shami Reaches 50 With Massive 6; Lead Extends Beyond 250

India lost three of their wickets in quick succession and ended Day Four of the second Test match at Lord's against England at 181-6, with a lead of 154 runs.

The diminishing light forced the floodlights to be switched on. Joe Root had the option of taking the new ball but delayed his decision. When he eventually decided to take the new ball to bring on his pacers, the umpires decided to walk off. A few more overs could have been bowled if England had stuck with their spinners.

Rishabh Pant, 14 not out from 29 balls, and Ishant Sharma, 4 not out from 10 balls, were at the crease at stumps on Day Four.

Before that, it was the resistance of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane that kept England from rolling over the Indians in the second innings. The duo played 206 and 146 deliveries respectively while the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli departed cheaply in the morning session.