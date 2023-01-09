India’s Anahat Singh Wins Girls’ U-15 Title in British Junior Open

This year the British Open Junior was held after a gap of two years following the Covid-19 pandemic, which was held from January 4-8, 2023.



In the semifinals, top seed Anahat secured her place in the final in confident style against 3/4 seeded Malak Samir from Egypt, winning 3-0 ( 11-5, 11-4, 11-2). In the quarterfinals, Anahat beat Harleen Tan of Malaysia 3-0.



This is her first title of 2023, and she will now be preparing for the Asian Junior team championships to be held in Chennai in February 2023. She has also won the Scottish Junior Open held in Edinburgh, Scotland, from December 28-30, 2022 in the Girls under-17 categories.