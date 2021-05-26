Shiva Thapa Assures India of Medal in Asian Championship 

There was disappointment for India's Mohammad Hussamuddin, who went down fighting to reigning world champion and top seed from Uzbekistan, Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov, in the 56kg quarter-final bout.

Defending champion Mirzahalilov started the contest with an aggressive intent and landed some fierce punches. Hussamuddin, however, tried to gain momentum with a good defence and counter-attacking punches but the experienced Uzbek did not allow the Indian any chance of a comeback before completing a 4-1 victory.

Four more quarter-final bouts featuring Indians -- Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) - are lined up late on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, India's Olympic-bound boxers Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and Ashish Kumar have their task cut out when they face some big names in the quarter-finals.

World Championships silver-medallist and defending champion Panghal will face stiff competition from Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in 52kg category. When the duo last met, at Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman last year, the Indian had to dig deep into his energy reserves to win the bout.